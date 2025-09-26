Aggessive squirrel in Lucas Valley neighborhood near San Rafael biting, menacing residents

A Marin County neighborhood is on alert after a series of squirrel attacks.

A handful of people living in the Lucas Valley-Marinwood community north of San Rafael say attacks by a squirrel have sent them to the emergency room with bite marks. Multiple residents on Mount Diablo Circle near Mount Lassen Drive told CBS News Bay Area the squirrel approached them showing aggressive behavior.

Marie Ayoob's husband Joe saw the squirrel acting erratically and swatted at it with his hat, trying to ward it off.

"It took a bite out of our fence and then jumped on Joe's head, biting his ear. It then jumped down and attacked Joe on the leg," Ayoob said.

Family members rushed him to the emergency room for treatment, only to find out that other neighbors had also been attacked. The next day, the Ayoob family spotted the same squirrel, this time their grandchildren seeing it ripping the fibers of a mop apart. Video of that encounter shows the Ayoob family warning the children to stay inside, afraid of what the squirrel might do.

Neighbors sharing similar stories say a visitor to a realtor's open house was also bitten, prompting calls to the Marin Humane Society and wildlife officials. Those officials are now posting signs to accompany neighbor warning signs throughout the neighborhood warning people how to stay safe.

The Humane Society says it is taking this opportunity to remind people not to hand-feed squirrels, which could be one reason why the squirrel feels comfortable approaching people. Wildlife experts are also investigating if the attacks are linked to a squirrel trying to protect a nest in the area.

None of those injured were treated for rabies. Wildlife experts say it is extremely rare that squirrels carry rabies, and there are no known cases of human rabies contracted from a squirrel in the US.

Recently, a new study from UC Davis found the first evidence of widespread carnivorous behavior in squirrels.