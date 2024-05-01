After dry spell, wet weather set to return to the San Francisco Bay Area this weekend

The Bay Area's recent stretch of dry, mild weather will have residents reaching for their umbrellas again this weekend as wind and rain return from a cold low-pressure system moving in from the northern Pacific Ocean.

The forecast highs Wednesday will be in the 60s at the coast and along the bay and in the 70s and 80s inland, with breezes between 15 mph and 20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

On Friday, increasing clouds will characterize the evening hours, with rain developing in the North Bay and spreading southeast across the Bay Area on Saturday.

A cold front will bring light to moderate rain from Friday night into Saturday. Most of the region sees up to 0.25" of rain while the coastal ranges see up to 0.75", especially in the North Bay Mountains and Santa Cruz Mountains. #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/TaXSW4UjcQ — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 1, 2024

Saturday's temperatures will be noticeably cooler, with daytime highs 10 to 18 degrees cooler inland compared to Friday's highs as rain rolls over the region.

Forecast rainfall amounts vary from .25 to .70 of an inch in the North Bay, .15 to .25 of an inch in low elevations to 0.40 of an inch in the hills and higher elevations, according to the weather service.

The rain will be gone by Sunday and warmer weather is expected to return by the middle of next week.