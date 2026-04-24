San Francisco penguin exhibit part of global effort to save endangered species

The California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco is playing a critical role in saving an endangered species of penguins, while provding visitors with a favorite exhibit.

Inside the Cal Academy facility in Golden Gate Park, visitors gather daily around the Steinhart Aquarium's penguin habitat. Behind the glass, researchers say this exhibit is part of a much larger global conservation effort. The colony here is made up of African penguins, a species that has declined by nearly 95% in the wild and is now classified endangered.

For more than four decades, the Academy has participated in the Species Survival Plan, a coordinated program across accredited zoos and aquariums. The goal: carefully manage breeding in human care to maintain a healthy, genetically diverse population.

"We are part of a species survival plan," Academy biologist Steve Yong said. "Because they're critically endangered, we want to make sure the population is genetically diverse and sustainable."

That work goes far beyond San Francisco. Academy staff have traveled to South Africa to assist the South African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds, helping rescue and hand-raise abandoned chicks before releasing them back into the wild.

During breeding season, food shortages - especially a lack of sardines - often force adult penguins to abandon their young in order to survive. Conservation groups like SANCCOB step in to rescue hundreds of chicks each year, relying in part on international partnerships like this one.

The Steinhart Aquarium habitat is designed to mirror the penguins' natural coastal environment. It includes nesting areas and a 25,000-gallon pool where scientists observe feeding habits, social behavior, and parenting patterns up close.

Visitors can see those behaviors firsthand during daily feedings, where biologists share insights into the challenges these birds face in the wild.

With World Penguin Day on April 25 bringing renewed attention, scientists say awareness is critical. Without continued conservation efforts, African penguins could disappear within decades, making the work happening inside this San Francisco aquarium more important than ever.