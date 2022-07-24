African-focused Lost in Riddim music fest coming to San Jose

SAN JOSE -- The organizers of a Nigerian music festival that launched last year in Sacramento have announced their two-day fall celebration will be held in a San Jose park this October.

The successful inaugural edition of the Lost in Riddim Festival was held last fall in Sacramento's Railyards District. According to a press release, the festival is relocating to a new home at Lake Cunningham Park in San Jose for the Oct. 1-2 festival. Organizers say the outdoor event will feature a much larger area with two main stages offering attendees non-overlapping performances as well as a third and much more intimate tent stage with daylong DJ sets. The new San Jose location will also have more space for immersive art, vendors and dancing.

Lake Cunningham Park in San Jose. SanJose.gov

Much like last year's event, the independent festival co-founded by two first-generation African immigrants will once again feature headlining Nigerian hip-hop acts Wizkid and Burna Boy along with fellow African singer/producer Davido topping a line-up made up entirely of African, Caribbean and Black music artists including Ella Mai, Skepta, Wale and Sean Paul.

The organizers -- who also put on Sacramento's R&B/hip-hop/soul music festival Sol Blume in Discovery Park -- announced that tickets for the San Jose music festival will go on sale Monday, July 24, at 12 p.m. on the festival's website. General admission passes will be available for $225 with weekend VIP passes starting at $450. Fans who register at the website can sign up to purchase pre-sale tickets before the general public at 9 a.m. Additional information on the festival as well as the complete line-up is available there..