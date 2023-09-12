Aerosmith postpones farewell tour dates over Steven Tyler vocal cord injury

Aerosmith has announced that they are postponing their farewell tour after lead singer Steven Tyler injured his vocal cords during a performance.

On Monday, Tyler said he was "heartbroken" to announce that the band would be postponing upcoming dates due to the injury.

"I'm heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor's orders not to sing for the next thirty days," Tyler wrote on Instagram. "I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday's show that led to subsequent bleeding. We'll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

The band listed six dates that have been rescheduled for early 2024, including shows in Detroit, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.

Aerosmith said that all previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new dates, and that refunds are available for those who arent able to attend the new dates.

The injury comes just a week after the band kicked off their long-awaited "Peace Out" farewell tour in Philadelphia. It was the first show of their 39-stop tour, which they announced in May.

"After 50 years, 10 world tours, and playing for over 100 million fans... It's time for one last go!" the band wrote on Instagram.

The band originally was set to close out the tour on Jan. 26 in Montreal, Canada.