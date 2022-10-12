Multiple Bay Area schools victims of false shooting reports

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – Police officers all over San Francisco Bay Area scrambled to multiple reports of shootings at school campuses Wednesday morning, only to find that the calls were hoaxes.

Woodside High School and South San Francisco High School in San Mateo County both reported the hoax calls, with the one in Woodside reported shortly after 10 a.m. alleging a possible active shooter on the campus.

San Mateo County sheriff's deputies responded and searched the campus before determining there was no threat to public safety.

The call that prompted the South San Francisco High School lockdown had said an intruder was on campus, and police responded and found no threat, according to the South San Francisco Unified School District.

The lockdown was lifted and school was resuming as regularly scheduled, but school district officials said parents who prefer to keep their student at home for the rest of the day will have it considered an excused absence.

Similar false reports of shootings also occurred at George Washington High School in San Francisco, Lincoln High School in San Jose and Irvington High School in Fremont. By 1 p.m., police confirmed all reports were fake.