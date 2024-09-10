Accidental electrical fire damages unit in San Francisco high-rise

One person was displaced Monday following a fire in a high-rise apartment complex at the edge of Park Merced in San Francisco.

At about 10:40 p.m., crews responded to a structure fire in a 13-story residential high-rise at 55 Chumasero Drive.

Upon arrival, crews observed flames on the structure's ninth floor and initiated an attack. The blaze never reached any other floors, SFFD said.

Video posted on the Citizen app showed multiple SFFD units arriving at the scene as flames were still visible in the window of one of the units in the building.

The fire was contained with no injuries.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical and accidental, San Francisco Fire said.