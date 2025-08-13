AC Transit workers approve 4-year labor deal amid major overhaul of routes

AC Transit and the union representing operators, mechanics and other employees have announced the approval of a four-year labor deal, as the agency embarks on a major overhaul of its routes.

According to the agency, members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 192 ratified a collective bargaining agreement with 73% support. The deal was also unanimously approved by the AC Transit Board of Directors.

"Together we've achieved something transformative, and I couldn't be prouder," Sal Llamas, AC Transit general manager and CEO, said in a statement.

ATU Local 192 represents 1,869 of the agency's frontline workers, including operators, transit agents, clerks, dispatchers, janitors, mechanics, schedulers and service employees.

The agency said the deal includes "fair-market pay", a compressed pay scale and improved safety and wellness measures.

"We're incredibly proud that this CBA includes crucial provisions, like de-escalation and customer service training. This milestone sets the stage for future-forward progress," said LaTrina Meredith, Local 192 president.

The deal comes as the agency, which provides bus service to the western portion of Alameda and Contra Costa counties, overhauls 85% of its routes, citing post-pandemic travel shifts and a budget deficit.

Dubbed the "Realign" service plan, the overhaul includes cutting some low-ridership lines and increasing service on high-demand routes.

"We certainly knew that we were dealing with fewer riders, and that also meant we were dealing with less resources. We simply can't afford to operate the same number of buses that we did prior to 2020," spokesperson Robert Lyles told CBS News Bay Area on Sunday, as the changes took effect. "So what we're doing is after two years [of study], we found out how to best utilize the money that we have."

The collective bargaining agreement remains in effect through June 30, 2029.