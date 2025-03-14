Watch CBS News
AC Transit to raise fares for first time since 2020 amid budget deficit

In order to help fill an estimated $238 million, four-year budget gap, Alameda-Contra Costa Transit is hiking bus fares for the first time since 2020.

The two-county, bus-only transit agency will phase in the increases starting in July, with the local adult cash fare going up from $2.50 to $2.75 and the transbay cash fare rising from $6 to $6.50, according to AC Transit officials.

The second phase includes another 25-cent increase, which will bring the local cash fare to $3 in July of 2026.

"The approved fare adjustment is expected to generate $4.1 million in revenue in the coming fiscal year. By the end of FY 2026/27, the additional fare revenue is projected to reach $7.9 million," according to an announcement from the agency. 

AC Transit hasn't raised fares in years while using pandemic-era federal funding to offset some of its ridership losses that continue to linger since the end of COVID-19 travel restrictions and social distancing mandates.

In addition to the fare hikes, the agency said it is looking for "efficiencies within our operations to reduce costs" and alternative funding sources.  

