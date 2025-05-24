9 rescued after sailboat capsizes in San Francisco Bay

Nine people were rescued after a high school girls' sailboat capsized near Crissy Field in San Francisco on Saturday afternoon, the fire department said.

The San Francisco Fire Department responded around 2 p.m., finding nine people standing on a boat that was sinking.

Eight people were rescued while the boat's captain said he didn't want to abandon the vessel.

Crews waited for about an hour for a tow boat to come and take the sailboat to Aquatic Pier.

The tow boat was able to get water out of the boat and upright it. The captain then got aboard the tow boat and is safe.

Rescue crews said the boat's name is the Sea Scout Ship Viking, and it is part of the Sea Scout Ship Sailing Club for high school girls.