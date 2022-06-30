Watch CBS News
7 injured fighting Rices Fire in Nevada County; containment expected Sunday

NEVADA CITY -- Improving weather Thursday helped firefighters stop the spread of the Rices Fire in Nevada County that forced evacuation of several hundred people from their homes and injured seven firefighters, authorities said Thursday.

The wildfire did not grow overnight, remaining at 904 acres while containment increased to 12 percent, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

Firefighters were aided by cooler weather and an increase in humidity, Cal Fire said.

Seven firefighters suffered dehydration and other heat-related injuries, authorities said.

The wildfire began with a structure fire Tuesday in Nevada County near the Yuba River.

Evacuation orders remained in place for 250 homes in small nearby communities. About 300 people were affected by the orders, as of Wednesday night.

At least one structure was destroyed.

The fire burned down to the Yuba River but did not cross over into neighboring Yuba County.

Full containment is expected by Sunday, officials said.

