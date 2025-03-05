Watch CBS News
6 rescued from San Francisco Bay after multiple sailboats capsize

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Fire officials in San Francisco on Wednesday confirmed that six people were pulled from the water at Marina Green after three sail boats tipped over, but none of the individuals rescued required medical attention.

Authorities provided details on the rescue in a social media post. The report said San Francisco Fire units responded to the incident at around 5:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities said two jet skis and a SFFD rescue boat entered the water to provide assistance. The San Francisco Police Department also sent a rescue boat. 

According to the fire department, six people were safely rescued and placed on boats to be returned to the harbor. None of the rescued parties required medical attention.  

