6 rescued from San Francisco Bay after multiple sailboats capsize

Fire officials in San Francisco on Wednesday confirmed that six people were pulled from the water at Marina Green after three sail boats tipped over, but none of the individuals rescued required medical attention.

Authorities provided details on the rescue in a social media post. The report said San Francisco Fire units responded to the incident at around 5:35 p.m. Wednesday.

BAY RESCUE - 450 Marina Green - 1735 hours on 03/05/2025



Three sail boats tipped over in the water, in front of Marina Green this afternoon. #yoursffd launched a bay rescue to help. Two jet skis and one rescue boat entered the water to help. @SFPD sent a rescue boat as well.… pic.twitter.com/VE9ION9GqE — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 6, 2025

Authorities said two jet skis and a SFFD rescue boat entered the water to provide assistance. The San Francisco Police Department also sent a rescue boat.

According to the fire department, six people were safely rescued and placed on boats to be returned to the harbor. None of the rescued parties required medical attention.