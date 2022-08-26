5 arrested as CHP breaks up $9 million cargo theft operation

VALLEJO -- Culminating a 2-year investigation, the California Highway Patrol has arrested 5 suspects allegedly involved in a major cargo theft operation that has stolen more than $9 million in shipments of electronics and electronic components.

CHP investigators worked with law enforcement agencies both in Northern and Southern California which led to raids in the Los Angeles County.

Multiple search warrants and arrest warrants were served, which resulted in five suspects being arrested, over $1 million in stolen cargo being recovered, and nearly $250,000 in cash being seized.

Items recovered include products from Google, MSI, Hewlett Packard, Samsung, Dell, Microsoft, Sonos, Sony, Apple, Asus, Ring, Max Mara, and other various companies.

"This is another example of the incredible results possible when law enforcement agencies come together to stop these criminals," said CHP Golden Gate Division Chief Chris Costigan. "This case has required a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication by all involved, and we are grateful for their incredible efforts throughout this multi-year investigation."

Although arrests have been made, the investigation remains to be ongoing

Investigators said specifics regarding the identities of those arrested were not being provided now as it may compromise the case.