Mac Jones shines in relief of Purdy as 49ers top Saints 26-21

Mac Jones' San Francisco teammates kept mentioning what a luxury it is for the 49ers to have a backup quarterback who exudes the "confidence" and "swagger" of a starter.

It hasn't looked that way for most of Jones' past two seasons with Jacksonville and New England. But it sure did Sunday when Jones was donning a Niners jersey against the rebuilding Saints.

Jones threw for 279 yards and a career-high-tying three touchdowns, and the banged-up 49ers defeated New Orleans 26-21 on Sunday.

"I've worked a lot on my mindset this offseason," Jones said. "The line did a great job blocking for me, and when they do that, I know I can sit in there and let it fly."

Pressed into service this week because of a toe injury to Brock Purdy, Jones had his best game since Week 1 of the 2023 season, when the former Alabama star played for New England and threw for 316 yards and three TDs against Philadelphia.

Jones' performance in New Orleans was his second career game with as many as three touchdowns and more than 250 yards passing.

"I know I can play really well, and this organization and team has really done a good job just trying to get me on track," said Jones, who might have to play another game or two before Purdy is ready to return.

"It's just one game," Jones said. "It's good to feel a little bit of confidence again, and I just have to carry that to next week."

Jones' scoring passes went for 11 yards to Luke Farrell, 7 yards to Christian McCaffrey and 42 yards to Jauan Jennings — the last giving the Niners a 26-14 lead in the fourth quarter.

For the fourth time since 2019, the 49ers (2-0) have started a regular season with two straight road victories. In two of those seasons (2019 and 2023), they made the Super Bowl. In the other (2021), they advanced to the NFC title game.

This time, the Niners have overcome some key injuries to win their first two road games as well.

"It's awesome however you do it," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We did have to overcome a number of injuries. We're real proud of the effort."

The Saints (0-2), meanwhile, are still looking for their first victory under rookie coach Kellen Moore after losing their first two of this season at home by a touchdown or less. In each game, they had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead in the final minutes.

But they've also had costly mistakes — penalties, turnovers, dropped passes, missed open receivers, blown defensive coverages on third-and-long and a missed field goal in each game.

"We have a great group (of) guys that play their tail off," Moore said. "But we have to play cleaner football and do what winning teams do in each and every moment."

Jones did not have star tight end George Kittle (hamstring). Fullback Kyle Juszczyk went out with a concussion in the first half.

Still, Jones completed 26 of 39 passes to eight different receivers.

Farrell had his first NFL touchdown catch (his last TD catch in college came in the 2020 Sugar Bowl, also played in the Superdome, against Clemson in what was a College Football Playoff semifinal game). Jennings had five catches for 89 yards. McCaffrey caught six passes for 52 yards while also rushing 13 times for 55 yards.

Saints QB Spencer Rattler, in his second NFL season, passed for 207 yards and a career-high three TDs but dropped to 0-8 in his career as a starter. He was sacked three times, and the last of those — by Bryce Huff — came on fourth down to end the Saints' final possession of the game.

Rattler's scoring passes went to Juwan Johnson, Rashid Shaheed and Devaughn Vele. But he also threw behind wide-open receiver Chris Olave in the end zone on an early possession that ended with a missed 40-yard field goal.

"That was a big play, big moment. Got to have that one back," Rattler said. "Man, we're close, though.

"We got to keep building," he added. "It's that simple."

Alvin Kamara rushed for 99 yards on 21 carries and added 21 yards receiving, but was also ruled on replay review to have lost a fumble in Niners territory in the third quarter.

Injuries

49ers: In addition to Juszczyk, offensive lineman Ben Bartch had an ankle injury. Defensive backs Upton Stout and Siran Neal were evaluated for concussions but returned.

Saints: For the second straight week, New Orleans played without starting guard Trevor Penning (foot) and starting defensive end Chase Young (calf).

Up next

The Niners host Arizona on Sunday, when New Orleans travels to Seattle.