49ers tight end George Kittle leaves game against Seattle after suffering hamstring injury

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle left the game against the Seattle Seahawks early Sunday and was ruled out for the remainder with a hamstring injury.

Kittle, who has earned first or second-team All-Pro honors in five of the past seven seasons, went out in the second quarter and did not return.

He had scored on a five-yard pass from Brock Purdy midway through the first quarter to give the 49ers a 7-0 lead. He finished the game with 25 yards on four catches.

Kittle came into the season following one of his most productive seasons as a receiver after catching 78 passes for 1,106 yards and eight TDs for an injury-riddled San Francisco offense in 2024.