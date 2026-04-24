49ers select Ole Miss WR De'Zhaun Stribling in NFL Draft with 1st pick, 33rd overall

The San Francisco 49ers selected wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling from the University of Mississippi with the top pick of the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday, the 33rd overall pick.

The 5th year senior had over 800 receiving yards and six touchdowns last season at Ole Miss. The Hawaii native played two seasons at both Oklahoma State and Washington State before transferring to Oxford.

De'zhaun Stribling #1 of the Ole Miss Rebels makes a catch during the third quarter against the Miami Hurricanes in the CFP Semifinal Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on January 8, 2026 in Glendale, Arizona. CFP/Getty Images

49ers fans had to wait an extra day before they heard San Francisco's first pick. San Francisco traded its first round pick, the 27th overall pick, along with a fourth round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for the 30th overall pick and a third round pick.

The 49ers later traded their newly-acquired No. 30 pick to the New York Jets and received the No. 33 pick, used to pick Stribling, and a fifth round pick.

Stribling will join a receiver room that's already added Mike Evans and Christian Kirk in the offseason.

Also Friday, the 49ers traded linebacker Dee Winters to the Dallas Cowboys in return for a fifth round pick.