49ers fans tie the knot at famed Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl

As the Bay Area love story with the 49ers runs deep in the runup to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, thousands traveling to Sin City will do so during the month of love.

It just so happens that Las Vegas is also the wedding capitol of the world. One of the more popular wedding chapels is the Little White Wedding Chapel just off the Las Vegas strip. The popular venue recently was the site of where Ben and J-Lo tied the knot, and is expected to see weddings booked day and night during Super Bowl week.

Diana Moran, the head minister at the chapel, said some newlywed husbands and wives will definitely be celebrating their fandom during their nuptials.

"We will have couples coming in with jerseys, brides coming in as cheerleaders, and it's all in the name of love!" Moran exclaimed.

Ron and Toma Snedeker got married at the famous venue. They're praying for a 49ers win, as they promised to be faithful to each other. Their love story started when they were kids. Ron said he knew Toma was the one early on.

"Honestly, it was 1977 when she got on the school bus. I'm serious," explained Ron.

The two took different paths, but met up and got reacquainted on Facebook the year Toma turned 60. They said getting married in Las Vegas as Super Bowl excitement swirls makes their touchdown to love all the more special.