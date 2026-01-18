49ers fans disappointed but proud of team despite season-ending loss in Seattle

San Francisco 49ers fans returned home quietly after their season ended with a blowout loss in Seattle, but many said the team exceeded expectations despite a season plagued by injuries.

At San Francisco International Airport (SFO), fans arriving from Seattle reflected on the disappointing loss while expressing pride in a team few expected to make a deep postseason run.

"We're still wearing the gear. I'm going to represent. I'm happy for the team. A little sad, but I'm happy," said Victor Brito, a Marin County resident.

Brito attended Saturday night's game at Lumen Field with a relative, cheering on the 49ers in what he described as enemy territory. He said he paid a significant amount for his ticket, believing the team could pull off another upset. Instead, the game quickly slipped out of reach.

"I've got to be honest, it's the first game I've left with six minutes left. Very depressed," Brito said.

Despite the loss, Brito — a season ticket holder for more than 30 years — said the outcome does not diminish what he considers a memorable season. With injuries sidelining several of the team's best players, many fans did not expect the 49ers to even reach the playoffs.

Still, the defeat was difficult to process.

"It's a heartbreak. I feel down, feels like I got punched," said Mohamed Ali, a San Francisco resident.

Ali traveled extensively to support the team, flying to Philadelphia last week and Seattle this week. He said he paid $1,500 for his ticket and has no regrets.

For Ali, showing support mattered more than the final score.

"They did everything they could with all the injuries, with everything going on. They held up, so we have to give them that push," he said.

Not all fans on the return flight were disappointed. A Seattle fan who now lives in the East Bay also attended the game and enjoyed the trip back surrounded by "very quiet" 49ers fans.

"49er fans kind of talking that mess, being able to come fly back here with this [Seahawks] hat on, wear it with pride, it felt really nice," said Tyler Rivera of Walnut Creek.

Back in San Francisco, the mood was subdued at the Kezar Pub, where only a handful of 49ers fans gathered to watch the remaining playoff games. One fan described the season as an emotional roller coaster defined by adversity and unexpected success.

"It almost ended before it started with all the injuries. And you almost felt like 'well, I guess this one, we could write this season off, right?' But then, very quickly, this magic started to happen, right? And you could feel magic in the air with Mac Jones and all the other people stepping up. So it was like a magical journey that sort of ended unfortunately yesterday with us kind of turning back into a pumpkin," said Zak Morozov, a San Francisco resident.

The loss ends any hopes of the 49ers hosting the Super Bowl at Levi's Stadium next month, but many fans remain optimistic about the future.

"Once you get some of the stars back, barring injuries, I think we'll be right back in the mix for a Super Bowl," Brito said.

While the 49ers' season is officially over, football will soon return to Santa Clara. Levi's Stadium is set to host Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8.