49ers fans dream big ahead of high-stakes matchup against Bears

Hours before kickoff at Levi's Stadium, the parking lots were already alive with music, barbecue smoke, and a sea of red jerseys as San Francisco 49ers fans soaked in the anticipation of a pivotal late-season matchup against the Chicago Bears.

The stakes for Sunday night's game extend far beyond a single win. With two games left in the regular season, the 49ers need to win out to secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC and earn home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. That goal carries even more weight this year, with Levi's Stadium set to host the Super Bowl.

Fans tailgating outside the stadium said the moment feels bigger than a typical regular-season game.

"Not be able to sleep at night before the game. It's stressful," said lifelong fan Jesse Mendez of the 408 Faithfuls. "We feel like we're part of the team."

Mendez knows exactly what is on the line. The 49ers have already clinched a playoff spot, but the top seed remains within reach.

"We've got to win out. We've got to beat the Bears today, Seattle next week, and then it's ours," Mendez said. "And then everything from here to the Super Bowl is home-team advantage."

The possibility of the 49ers playing a Super Bowl on their home turf is something many fans are almost afraid to imagine.

"Home-field advantage. We've got to win this one," said fan Nathan Naidu. "Bang, bang, 49er gang. Let's go."

Throughout the parking lots, fans echoed the same optimism. Grills sizzled, kids tossed footballs, and chants of "Let's go Niners" broke out every few minutes. For many, the sense of community was just as important as the game itself.

"We're all strangers when we arrive," said Vanessa Conde, a 49ers fan. "But towards the end of the game, we're all family."

Not everyone in attendance was pulling for San Francisco. Bears fans also made the trip west, including Joseph Brynda, who was confident his team could spoil the celebration.

"Come on, Chicago," Brynda said. "We're going to come back here - what is it - February 8th, and we're going to take it over this year."

For Mendez and many longtime supporters, the emotions run deep. He and his friends traveled to the last two Super Bowls the 49ers played in, both ending in heartbreaking losses. The idea that the road to the Super Bowl could now run straight through Santa Clara feels almost unreal.

"After all the heartbreak, to bring it here and win it here—that's icing on the cake," Mendez said. "I think they'd have to carry me out of this stadium when we win the Super Bowl here."