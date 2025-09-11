49ers sign veteran kicker Eddy Piñeiro to one-year deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced the team signed veteran kicker Eddy Piñeiro Jr. to a one-year deal on Wednesday, a day after placing Jake Moody on waivers.

Piñeiro spent the past three seasons with the Carolina Panthers and has also played for the New York Jets and Chicago Bears. The Miami, Florida native signed with the Oakland Raiders in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Florida, but was placed on injured reserve after playing in one preseason game.

During his eight-year career, Piñeiro has established himself as one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history, according to Pro Football Reference.

Piñeiro ranks fourth all-time in field goal percentage, behind only Justin Tucker, Harrison Butker and Chris Boswell. Former 49ers kicker Robbie Gould, who Moody replaced as the team's kicker in 2023, ranks ninth on the list.



Name FG% Years 1. Justin Tucker 89.103% 2012-2024 2. Harrison Butker 88.755% 2017-2025 3. Chris Boswell 88.103% 2015-2025 4. Eddy Piñeiro 88.095% 2019-2024 5. Daniel Carlson 87.234% 2018-2025 6. Josh Lambo 87.075% 2015-2022 7. Ka'imi Fairbairn 86.992% 2017-2025 8. Mike Vanderjagt 86.466% 1998-2006 9. Robbie Gould 86.460% 2005-2022 10. Kai Forbath 86.364% 2012-2020

Piñeiro, who was not in any NFL training camp this preseason, has had multiple injuries during his NFL career. He missed the entire 2020 season because of a groin injury, the same injury that forced him to miss the entire 2018 season. A hamstring injury kept him out of the final two games of the 2024 season.

On Wednesday, Piñeiro told reporters he could have been in a training camp, but he was waiting for the right opportunity. He said he was supposed to head to Atlanta to possibly join the Falcons on Tuesday until he got the call from the 49ers.

Piñeiro said he took what he saw as the best opportunity "and didn't look back."

"I want to win games," said Piñeiro. "I want to be part of a good culture and, you know, I'm in my eighth year of my career and I want to win."

He added, "At the end of the day, it's just, I gotta make kicks. If I don't make kicks, I'll be outta here."