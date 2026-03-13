Greenlaw, 49ers make reunion official; "Welcome back to The Bay, Dre"

The San Francisco 49ers have signed free agent linebacker Dre Greenlaw, welcoming back an impact player and fan favorite whose absence was felt on the defensive squad.

The team did not disclose details of the contract, but multiple reports indicated Greenlaw had agreed to a one-year $7.5 million contract. Greenlaw signed with the Broncos in March 2025 on a three-year, $31.5 million deal, but was released by Denver on March 9.

In a post on Instagram, the 49ers and Greenlaw celebrated his return to the team with the team announcing, "Welcome back to The Bay, Dre," and Greenlaw posting an old image of him and fellow LB Fred Warner on the practice field with the caption, "Home is where the heart is!!!!"

The 49ers drafted Greenlaw in 2019, and he quickly became a defensive stalwart, playing in 16 regular-season and three postseason games, including Super Bowl LIV, and was named to the PWFA All-Rookie Team.

Greenlaw and Warner formed one of the most feared linebacking duos in the league, but Greenlaw also fought a number of injuries during his six seasons with San Francisco. The worst injury happened during Super Bowl LVIII, when he tore his left Achilles tendon while jogging onto the field from the sideline. The injury sidelined him for nearly the entire 2024 season.

We see you smiling at your phone 🥹 pic.twitter.com/9BHawBhYSo — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) March 13, 2026

Greenlaw was limited to eight games with the Broncos last season because of injuries and was suspended for one game for misconduct toward a referee.