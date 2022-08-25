49er George Odum expresses disbelief at $5k fine for uniform violation

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) – Sure, it's poor form in sports to complain about a fine from the league. But what if you have proof that you were wrongly accused?

That might be the case for San Francisco 49ers safety George Odum. The recently-signed veteran DB posted on Twitter that the NFL fined him $5,305 for a uniform violation, stating that he didn't cover his knees during last Saturday's preseason game between the 49ers and Minnesota Vikings.

"Specifically, your pants failed to cover the knee area," NFL Vice President of Football Compliance Akil Coad stated in a letter to Odum. "Rule 5, Section 4, Article 3, Item (4) of the 2022 Official Playing Rules of the National Football League states that pants must be worn over the entire knee area; pants shortened or rolled up to meet the stockings above the knee are prohibited."

If you break a rule, it makes sense to be fined. But Odum has one issue: he has proof that his knees were covered and shared it on Twitter.

So I got fined 5k.. yeah The NFL something else’s. Talking about my knees NOT covered. Where? pic.twitter.com/Nn9CQpc3N8 — George Odum (@GeorgeOdum) August 25, 2022

Odum can appeal the violation but he has not indicated that he will.

The 49ers signed the 28-year-old Odum, a former Indianapolis Colt, back in March for a 3-year deal worth just under $11 million. He earned AP First-Team All-Pro honors back in 2020 after leading the league with 20 total tackles on special teams.