4 dead, 6 injured in horrific Highway 12 crash in Rio Vista

RIO VISTA (CBS SF) -- Four people were killed and six were hospitalized with injuries in a horrific Wednesday night head-on crash on Highway 12 in Rio Vista.

As a result of the crash, Highway 12 was completely closed to traffic between Summerset Road and Church Road until early Thursday.

According a Rio Vista Fire Dept. social media post, at 8:12 p.m., units were alerted to a crash on Highway 12, east of Summerset Road. When fire department units arrived at the crash scene, they found that 10 people from two separate vehicles were involved.

Four people were declared dead at the scene and another six were injured. The injured were all taken to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries hasn't been released.

Names of the victims were being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

According to the Solano County Sheriff's Office, the two vehicles crashed head-on. The cause of the crash has also not been released.

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.