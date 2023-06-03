4.5 earthquake hits near Healdsburg, felt across North Bay

HEALDSBURG -- An earthquake with 4.5 magnitude struck in Sonoma County about 13 miles north-northeast of Healdsburg early Saturday.

The quake hit at about 5:01 a.m. about a mile and a half northwest of The Geysers and was measured at a depth of about 2.2 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

4.5 earthquake in Sonoma County, June 3, 2023 U.S. Geological Survey

The quake was followed by a series of aftershocks, all measuring less than a 3.0 magnitude. No injuries or damage has been reported.

The shaking was felt across a wide swath of the North Bay and as far south as San Francisco, according to data from the USGS.