4.5 earthquake hits near Healdsburg, felt across North Bay
HEALDSBURG -- An earthquake with 4.5 magnitude struck in Sonoma County about 13 miles north-northeast of Healdsburg early Saturday.
The quake hit at about 5:01 a.m. about a mile and a half northwest of The Geysers and was measured at a depth of about 2.2 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake was followed by a series of aftershocks, all measuring less than a 3.0 magnitude. No injuries or damage has been reported.
The shaking was felt across a wide swath of the North Bay and as far south as San Francisco, according to data from the USGS.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.