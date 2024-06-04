3 plead guilty in 2021 Oakland home invasion robbery, murder

Three men pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a 2021 fatal residential robbery in Oakland, according to Alameda County prosecutors.

The men are accused of the murder of Benjamin Hemmann, who was found bound, gagged, strangled to death, and left on the side of the road in the Oakland hills on Sept. 6, 2021.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Monday that Richardo Onteveros pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and faces a 15 years-to-life sentence in state prison. Kevin Woodruff admitted to home invasion robbery and possession of stolen property and faces a six-year and eight-month sentence, while Bryan Wu formally confessed to first-degree residential burglary and faces a sentence of six years in state prison.

According to prosecutors, one of the pieces of evidence shown in court revealed that Woodruff and Wu brought Hemmann to the confessed murderer, Onteveros. Hemmann's body was discovered on a turnout on the side of Redwood Road bound and gagged, and he was later determined to have been strangled to death.

Prosecutors said evidence proved that all three men participated in robbing the Hemmann family home and fraudulently used Hemmann and his father's identification information after the murder.

"Each defendant has entered guilty pleas and accepted responsibility for their actions in the kidnapping, murder of Benjamin Hemmann and the residential burglary and identity theft of James Hemmann. These were heinous crimes. The pleas by the defendant ensure they will face the appropriate consequences and accountability for their conduct in these cases," said District Attorney Pamela Price.

"Our office extends condolences to the victim's family and friends. I want to thank the Alameda County Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives for their work in delivering a case our prosecutors believed could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt which led to these three defendants admitting their roles in these crimes."

Prosecutors said the case against a fourth defendant, Marshonna Whittle, who faces residential burglary and identity theft charges, is pending and yet to be scheduled for trial.

Onteveros and Wu are expected to be sentenced on June 26, while Woodruff's sentencing hearing is planned for July 2.