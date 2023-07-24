Watch CBS News
3 hospitalized after injury collision briefly closes Hwy 101 in San Jose

SAN JOSE – All six lanes on southbound Highway 101 between Tully Road and Capitol Expressway in San Jose have been reopened to traffic after briefly being blocked due to a four-vehicle accident early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol reports.

The San Jose Fire Department earlier said it responded to a four-vehicle accident on southbound Highway 101 before Capitol Expressway early Monday morning which left at least three people injured.

Three people were brought to the hospital for treatment as a result of the accident, which was first reported by the San Jose Fire Department on social media 5:12 a.m. Monday.

