3 deputies injured during San Carlos arrest of suspects who tried to steal a woman's car

Two deputies were briefly hospitalized and a third was treated minor injuries Wednesday night when they tried to arrest two suspects who allegedly attempted to steal a woman's car, according to authorities.

A press release issued by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Thursday afternoon provided details in the incident. Wednesday evening at around 9 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a possible vehicle theft in progress near the CVS located in the 1300 block of San Carlos Ave. The victim told authorities that her keys had been stolen outside of the store several hours earlier and said the suspects had returned and were trying to steal her vehicle from a parking lot in the area.

Arriving deputies observed two individuals who matched the description of the suspects. When the deputies attempting to detain them, the suspects resisted by punching and kicking the deputies and pushing them to the ground. Additional deputies were called to the scene and the suspects were eventually arrested.

The sheriff's office said one of the deputies was treated at the scene by medical personnel for minor injuries. The other two deputies were taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries before being released a short time later. The suspects -- later identified as 25-year-old San Carlos resident Danny A. Nigsiqies and 27-year-old Morgan Hill resident Edgar E. Nigsiguiej, were arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility. Danny A. Nigsiqies faces charges of felony battery on a peace officer and felony assault on an officer, while Edgar E. Nigsiguiej was charged with felony assault on an officer and possession of a controlled substance

Authorities said all three deputies were expected to make a full recovery. The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with additional information about the attempted car theft or assault on the deputies is encouraged to contact Detective David Brandt at dbrandt@smcgov.org or 650-363-4064. Anonymous tips can be provided via the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.