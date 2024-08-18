3 dead in solo vehicle crash on I-880 in Fremont

Three people died in a crash that happened on northbound Interstate Highway 880 at the Warren Avenue overcrossing in Fremont early Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported to the CHP at 5:53 a.m., the CHP said. CHP officers and emergency crews arrived on scene and determined a solo vehicle with three occupants crashed into a concrete barrier.

All three succumbed to their injuries, the CHP said.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, according to the CHP.