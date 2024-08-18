Watch CBS News
East Bay News

3 dead in solo vehicle crash on I-880 in Fremont

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now Morning Edition 8-18-24
PIX Now Morning Edition 8-18-24 10:26

Three people died in a crash that happened on northbound Interstate Highway 880 at the Warren Avenue overcrossing in Fremont early Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported to the CHP at 5:53 a.m., the CHP said. CHP officers and emergency crews arrived on scene and determined a solo vehicle with three occupants crashed into a concrete barrier.

All three succumbed to their injuries, the CHP said.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, according to the CHP.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.