3 dead in solo vehicle crash on I-880 in Fremont
Three people died in a crash that happened on northbound Interstate Highway 880 at the Warren Avenue overcrossing in Fremont early Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash was reported to the CHP at 5:53 a.m., the CHP said. CHP officers and emergency crews arrived on scene and determined a solo vehicle with three occupants crashed into a concrete barrier.
All three succumbed to their injuries, the CHP said.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, according to the CHP.