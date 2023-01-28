3 dead 4 critical after shooting in Beverly Crest neighborhood

Three people are dead and four are in critical condition after a 2:40 a.m. shooting occurred outside a residence in the the 2700 block of Ellison Dr. in the neighborhood just outside of Beverly Hills, called Beverly Crest.

Three of the victims were shot while inside a car and four others were shot standing outside a home.

Police said the initial call came in as an "assault with a deadly weapon."

It was reported that two of the surviving gunshot wound victims drove themselves to a medical center and were then transported by paramedics to a trauma care hospital and the other two were transported by paramedics directly to UCLA Medical Center. All four are reported to be in critical condition.

Further details are pending per LAPD official reports. Look for updates as information comes in.