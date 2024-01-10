3-day tickets for BottleRock 2024 sell out; daily line-up for music festival released

BottleRock Napa Valley organizers on Wednesday confirmed that 3-day tickets for the 2024 edition of the festival have already sold out a day after they went on sale.

The festival announced the BottleRock 2024 line-up Monday morning ahead of the Tuesday on-sale date. This year, the festival features headliners Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks and Maná.

Others notable acts on the bill include returning hip-hop diva Megan Thee Stallion, acclaimed R&B singer Kali Uchis, powerhouse rock band Queens of the Stone Age, Australian rapper The Kid LAROI, singer-songwriter Dominic Fike, rootsy indie-rock crew My Morning Jacket, rock guitar giant St. Vincent and jazzy chanteuse Norah Jones among many others.

The festival will be held at the Napa Valley Expo on May 24-26, 2024. While 3-day tickets have sold out, individual single-day tickets will be available for purchase beginning Thursday, January 11, at 10 a.m.

The festival also released the below daily line-up breakdown ahead of the single-day ticket onsales.

Friday, May 24: Stevie Nicks, Megan Thee Stallion, St. Vincent, Nelly, Miike Snow, Bebe Rexha, Jessie Murph, All Time Low, Gogol Bordello, BoyWithUke, Chevy Metal, Loveless, Pete Yorn, Royel Otis, The Moss, Say She She, Chris Shiflett, Grace Bowers, ALEXSUCKS, The Takes, Fleece, Con Brio, Akira Galaxy, Sage Bava and Sanho

Saturday, May 25: Pearl Jam, Maná, Kali Uchis, The Kid LAROI, My Morning Jacket, T-Pain, Oliver Tree, Cold War Kids, Tower of Power, Holly Humberstone, The Record Company, Jack Kays, LaRussell, Momma, Celisse, Deep Sea Diver, Mondo Cozmo, John Cruz, The Alive, Moonalice, Linka Moja, The Aquadolls, Grace McKagan, Mama Said, DJ Umami and the Napa Valley Youth Symphony.

Sunday, May 26: Ed Sheeran, Queens of the Stone Age, Dominic Fike, Norah Jones, The Offspring, Stephen Sanchez, Cannons, Action Bronson, The Beaches, Stephen Marley, Colony House, The Soul Rebels feat: Talib Kweli, Monsieur Periné, Dehd, Bully, Windser, The Scarlet Opera, MonoNeon, Brittany Davis, Tors, Forrest Day, Jane Leo, Jared Harper, Naima, The Silverado Pickups

and Sophia Zamani.

The full festival line-up and ticket information can be found at the BottleRock website.