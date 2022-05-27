2nd probable case of monkeypox identified in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – Sacramento County public health officials said on Friday they are now looking a second suspected case of monkeypox in the area.
The probable second patient comes on the same week that California saw its first case, which was confirmed by the CDC on Thursday.
That first case was believed to be travel-related. According to Sacramento County public health officials, the second suspected case was identified through contact tracing.
Both patients are currently isolated.
