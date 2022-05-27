Watch CBS News
Health

2nd probable case of monkeypox identified in Sacramento

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento County public health officials said on Friday they are now looking a second suspected case of monkeypox in the area.

The probable second patient comes on the same week that California saw its first case, which was confirmed by the CDC on Thursday.

That first case was believed to be travel-related. According to Sacramento County public health officials, the second suspected case was identified through contact tracing.

Both patients are currently isolated.

READ MORE on CBS Sacramento

First published on May 27, 2022 / 2:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.