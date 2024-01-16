2nd fatality confirmed in small plane crash near Half Moon Bay

Second victim confirmed to have died in Half Moon Bay plane crash Sunday

Second victim confirmed to have died in Half Moon Bay plane crash

Second victim confirmed to have died in Half Moon Bay plane crash

A second person was confirmed to have died in the crash of a small plane in the ocean near Half Moon Bay on Sunday.

A preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration indicated there was one passenger along with the pilot who perished when the Cozy Mark IV single-engine plane went into the water off Moss Beach Sunday evening after taking off from the Half Moon Bay airport.

The report said the "aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances into the ocean."

Witnesses reported seeing the plane fly erratically and hearing the engine sputter around the nearby Moss Beach Distillery. The U.S. Coast Guard and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office responded and discovered the wreckage of the plane about an hour into the search.

On Monday morning, the sheriff's office said the body of a woman was spotted by a commercial fishing boat in the area where the plane went down. It's believed she was aboard the aircraft based on the location where the body was found.

It was not clear from the FAA report whether a second body had been recovered.

The identities of the two victims have not been released. The crash is being investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.