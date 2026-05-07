23 charged following ATV and dirt bike takeover on Bay Bridge, police say

Police in Oakland said nearly two dozen people have been charged so far in connection with Sunday's takeover of the Bay Bridge by dozens of riders on ATVs and dirt bikes.

A department spokesperson told CBS News Bay Area on Thursday that a total of 23 people were charged. Four people were arrested on felony charges, while an additional 19 were cited and released on misdemeanor charges.

Interim police chief James Beere announced on Monday that nine people were arrested following the incident, including a suspect who jumped into the water in an attempted escape. Two others suspected of promoting the event were arrested Friday.

Police have not released the suspects' names.

On Sunday afternoon, a group of suspects first stopped at a location in San Leandro before offloading the bikes at a park in East Oakland. Police said the group drove through East Oakland, Berkeley, back to Oakland and then across the Bay Bridge into San Francisco where they disrupted traffic in downtown and the Ingleside districts.

With help from San Francisco police and the California Highway Patrol, officers intercepted the group while they attempted to return to the East Bay on the Bay Bridge.

"This is an example of coming together and working in unison to truly make sure we are providing the safest environment to all communities within the Bay Area," Steve Ramos, Golden Gate Division Chief of the CHP, said at a briefing on Monday.

According to Beere, a total of 77 dirt bikes and ATVs were recovered, along with two firearms. The seized vehicles had an estimated value of $200,000.

Beere vowed more arrests would be made in connection with the takeover.

"There are going to be more arrests. If you made it away yesterday, just expect a knock at your door," he said Monday.