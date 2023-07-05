Watch CBS News
2 teens rescued from cliff at San Francisco's China Beach

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO – Two teenagers were rescued from a cliff at China Beach in San Francisco on Tuesday, according to the SF Fire Department. 

The fire department first reported a cliff rescue in progress at 8:05 p.m. 

According to SFFD spokesperson Jonathan Baxter, the pair had been enjoying the seaside scenery on a cliff when the tide came in and trapped them, leaving them unable to get to land. They managed to contact help, and by 8:26, the teens had been safely rescued.

One teen suffered an ankle injury and the other had no injuries. 

The rescue was carried out by a fire department boat and teams on the ground, Baxter said.

First published on July 4, 2023 / 9:07 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

