2 teens rescued from cliff at San Francisco's China Beach
SAN FRANCISCO – Two teenagers were rescued from a cliff at China Beach in San Francisco on Tuesday, according to the SF Fire Department.
The fire department first reported a cliff rescue in progress at 8:05 p.m.
According to SFFD spokesperson Jonathan Baxter, the pair had been enjoying the seaside scenery on a cliff when the tide came in and trapped them, leaving them unable to get to land. They managed to contact help, and by 8:26, the teens had been safely rescued.
One teen suffered an ankle injury and the other had no injuries.
The rescue was carried out by a fire department boat and teams on the ground, Baxter said.
