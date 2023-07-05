2 teens rescued from cliff at San Francisco's China Beach

SAN FRANCISCO – Two teenagers were rescued from a cliff at China Beach in San Francisco on Tuesday, according to the SF Fire Department.

The fire department first reported a cliff rescue in progress at 8:05 p.m.

According to SFFD spokesperson Jonathan Baxter, the pair had been enjoying the seaside scenery on a cliff when the tide came in and trapped them, leaving them unable to get to land. They managed to contact help, and by 8:26, the teens had been safely rescued.

UPDATE:

BOTH YOUTHS ARE NOW SAFE ON LAND BEING ASSESSED BY #SFFDEMS @GGNRANPSAlerts https://t.co/cjtCUqcOZT pic.twitter.com/Y8tvCxu0Hp — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 5, 2023

One teen suffered an ankle injury and the other had no injuries.

The rescue was carried out by a fire department boat and teams on the ground, Baxter said.