2 suspects arrested in violent San Francisco Mission District robbery and assault

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Thursday announced the recent arrests of two suspects in a violent Mission District assault and robbery earlier this month.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

According to a release posted on Facebook by the SFPD, on Wednesday October 5, at approximately 2:47 a.m., officers assigned to the Mission Station responded to the area of 26th and Folsom Streets after a report of a robbery. Arriving police met with a 48-year-old male victim who told officers that he was trying to enter a business on the 2900 block of Folsom Street when two individuals, both males, blocked the victim's access.

Following a brief discussion, the victim was allowed in. When he left the business a short time later, the two individuals ran after the victim and physically assaulted him without provocation. The suspects punched the victim numerous times and dragged him to the ground where they continued to assault the victim.

The suspects took the victim's backpack and fled the scene. Officers called medics to the scene and the victim was evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

As police investigated the incident, several Mission Station officers were able to identify the two suspects as 50-year-old Jaimie Poole and 32-year-old Matthew Venegas, both San Francisco residents. A warrant was obtained and last Wednesday, October 12, officers were able to locate Poole and Venegas in the area of 26th and Folsom Streets and take them into custody. Both men were transported to San Francisco County Jail.

Venegas was booked on charges of possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and warrant violations for robbery and assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury. Poole was booked on charges of possession of methamphetamines and warrant violations for robbery and assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury.

While arrests have been made in the case, police said it remains an open investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.