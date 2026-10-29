2 San José police officers arrested, accused of tampering with evidence

Two San José Police Department officers have been arrested on felony charges following an internal investigation into evidence tampering, the department announced on Thursday.

Officials said both of the officers, identified as Raydarius Surry, 29, and Destiney Thompson, 30, were arrested on Oct. 28 and face charges of evidence tampering and filing a false police report.

The investigation began in August of 2026 when the police department began investigating a missing baggie of suspected narcotics, which was listed as evidence on a May 3, 2026 arrest report filed by Surry.

Officials said that Surry was notified by the department that the baggie was missing, and shortly after, on Aug. 12, Surry stopped and searched a pedestrian who had no connection to the May 3 arrest.

Surry allegedly found a similar bag of suspected narcotics during the stop, seized it, and took no additional enforcement action, according to police.

He then allegedly booked that bag into evidence using the case number for the May 3 arrest without documenting the Aug. 12 pedestrian stop and evidence seizure, officials said.

Thompson is accused of reviewing bodycam footage of the May 3 arrest to help Surry replace the missing evidence, officials said.

Surry was placed on administrative leave Sep. 2 while Thompson was placed on leave on Sep. 18. Officials said that Thompson and Surry are in a relationship with one another and both are Gilroy residents.

Officials said there is no evidence of any other report discrepancies or similar actions committed by the two officers.