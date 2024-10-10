2 San Francisco police officers injured in crash after attempted stop of suspect vehicle

Two San Francisco police officers were hospitalized with injuries Thursday after an attempted traffic stop of a wanted vehicle that attempted to ram the officers' patrol car before fleeing and rolling over in the Bret Harte neighborhood.

According to police, Thursday afternoon just after 3 p.m., officers following a wanted vehicle attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the suspect vehicle failed to yield and attempted to ram the police vehicle. That caused a collision involving the officers' patrol car, police said.

The suspect vehicle then fled the scene and was involved in a separate crash, rolling over at the intersection of 3rd St. and Jamestown Ave. Other police officers arrived at the scene and took the adult male suspect into custody. Medics arrived at the initial scene of the officers' collision and transported the officers to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was transported the suspect to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said charges were pending an investigation into the incident. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.