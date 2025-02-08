Watch CBS News
2 people rescued from San Francisco Bay after reports of a distressed swimmer

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS San Francisco

Two people were rescued from the San Francisco Bay Saturday evening after reports that a swimmer was in distress, firefighters said. 

The San Francisco Fire Department said it initially responded to the area between Alcatraz Island and Pier 45 for reports that a person swimming was in distress.

Shortly after, crews said two people were rescued by the Red and White Bay Cruise ship.

The two adults are OK and were evaluated by paramedics on Fireboat 3.

