2 people, 3 dogs rescued from boat by Alcatraz Island

SAN FRANCISCO -- A boat collided against rocks on the west side of Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Saturday morning.

San Francisco Fire Department received an initial call about the boat, with two people and three dogs on board, at approximately 9:55 a.m.

San Francisco fire crews rescued the passengers and their pets from a boat that ran into rocks off Alcatraz Island Saturday. SFFD

The Coast Guard and fire officials worked swiftly to rescue the occupants by 10:35 a.m.

The boat was recovered with no environmental hazard, according to the San Francisco fire department.

There were no injuries reported.