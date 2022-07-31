2 injured -- one critically -- in early morning San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting that left two adult male victims injured early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Police said they received the call regarding the shooting just before 4 a.m. on the 300 block of Umbarger Rd. Two adult male victims were injured. One victim self transported to a local hospital, while the other has a life-threatening injury.

The San Jose Police Department Twitter account posted about the shooting at 7:11 a.m.

Police did not provide any information regarding the circumstances of the shooting or possible suspects. Anyone with information on the active shooting investigation is asked to contact San Jose police.