2 injured in shooting outside Castlemont High School in Oakland

OAKLAND -- A shooting outside Castlemont High School in Oakland Tuesday afternoon injured two victims, police said.

Oakland Police said the shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. on the 8600 block of MacArthur Boulevard where the school is located.

It was confirmed whether the victims were students at the school.

Police said as of 6 p.m. the scene was still active and there were no additional details to provide at this time.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.