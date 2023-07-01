2 dead in rollover crash on Highway 4 near Bay Point

BAY POINT -- Two people in a pickup truck died Friday night after they collided with another vehicle and overturned on eastbound state Highway 4 near Bay Point, ejecting them from the truck, according to the California Highway Patrol.



The two-vehicle crash was reported around 8:15 a.m. on eastbound Highway 4 west of Bailey Road.



A GMC pickup truck collided into a Volkswagen sedan, causing the GMC to leave the roadway and overturn, ejecting both people from the truck, CHP officials said.



Both occupants of the GMC were taken to a hospital but succumbed to their injuries there. The Volkswagen driver was not injured in the crash, according to the CHP.



The names of the people who died were not immediately available from the Contra Costa County coroner's office.