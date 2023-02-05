2 dead, 5 injured in separate overnight shootings in Stockton

1 dead, 2 injured in Stockton shooting 1 dead, 2 injured in Stockton shooting 00:27

STOCKTON – Police in Stockton are investigating two separate overnight shootings that left two people dead and five wounded, authorities said.

The first shooting happened at a Stockton business late Saturday night and left a 41-year-old man dead and two injured, police said.

Officers were called to a business in the 400 block of W. Weber Avenue at 11:35 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene and two additional victims, a man and woman, were taken to a hospital. All three victims had been shot.

Police said the 39-year-old woman and the 47-year-old man are expected to survive.

The second shooting happened early Sunday morning. That incident left one dead and three injured.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of W. Fremont Street in the Civic District at 2:16 a.m. and observed vehicles driving away from the scene.

Police said one vehicle carrying a man who had been shot was followed to a nearby hospital. The man died at the hospital from his injuries.

Three other men were located at the scene and taken to a hospital for gunshot wounds, but all are expected to survive, according to police.

No motive or suspect information was found for either shooting, according to police.

Anyone with information on the deadly incidents is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department's non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.