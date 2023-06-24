2 dead, 15 injured after shooting at Michigan party

A shooting that officials say occurred at a large street party in Saginaw, Michigan, left two people dead. In all, 15 people were injured.

According to a news release from Michigan State Police, the shooting happened at the party near Fourth St. and Johnson St. after the event was promoted on social media. Police agencies throughout Saginaw County dispersed the large crowd "multiple times in different locations throughout the city" prior to the shooting, the news release said.

Police were nearby when multiple 911 callers reported that people were shooting into the crowd around midnight.

A preliminary investigation uncovered that a fight broke out between partygoers, which resulted in gunshots being fired, the news release said. In response, others began shooting into the crowd, hitting "several victims," the release said. CBS affiliate WNEM reported that there were more than 300 party-goers.

As people fled, many were injured after being struck by vehicles that were fleeing, the release said. Detectives later found "at least five different caliber weapons" that were used in the incident.

Fifteen people were injured by gunshots or being hit by vehicles, the release said. Two victims — a 19-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman — have died, the release said.

All 15 victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment, but the medical status of the surviving victims is unknown.

There are no suspects in custody, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1605.