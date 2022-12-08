Watch CBS News
Local News

2-alarm fire burns Saratoga home

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now
PIX Now 10:34

SARATOGA – Santa Clara County firefighters have knocked down a two-alarm fire at a home in Saratoga on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at 6:33 a.m. in the area of Short Hill Court and Chester Avenue. By shortly after 7 a.m., a second alarm was called.

According to the county fire department, smoke is visible in the area but no one has had to be evacuated as a result of the blaze. Resources from Saratoga, Monte Sereno,  Los Gatos and Cupertino also responded to the fire.

At around 7:20 a.m., Santa Clara County Fire tweeted out video and a photo from the scene, saying that crews were making good progress on the fire.

Authorities said the fire was knocked down at around 8:30 a.m. One resident reportedly fled from the home safely when the fire started. Fire crews said there was significant fire and water damage to the interior of the home.

Santa Clara County Fire and Santa Clara County Sheriff units will stay on scene for several hours for salvage as overhaul as authorities conduct an investigation into the cause of the fire.

First published on December 8, 2022 / 8:01 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.