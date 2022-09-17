Watch CBS News
2-alarm fire burns home near Mills College in Oakland

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

OAKLAND -- Firefighters successfully stopped a residential fire near Mills College, Oakland Fire Department announced Saturday morning on social media.

Crews responded to a 2-alarm blaze Saturday morning at 2 a.m. in the 6100 block of Oakdale Avenue in Oakland.

The fire affected multiple floors of the residential building, according to Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief James Bowron.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire by 4:35 a.m. and prevent the spread of it to adjacent buildings, Bowron said.

All residents evacuated the building successfully. There were no injuries reported. 

First published on September 17, 2022 / 7:25 AM

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

