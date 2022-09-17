2-alarm fire burns home near Mills College in Oakland

OAKLAND -- Firefighters successfully stopped a residential fire near Mills College, Oakland Fire Department announced Saturday morning on social media.



Crews responded to a 2-alarm blaze Saturday morning at 2 a.m. in the 6100 block of Oakdale Avenue in Oakland.



Update from Battalion Chief James Bowron at the overnight 2 Alarm fire in the 6100 block of Oakdale Ave (off Seminary, north of Mills College). Great work by #OFD crews to prevent the spread of this fire to neighboring homes & the vegetation on the downslope of the property. https://t.co/iXoAdPLY0r pic.twitter.com/KhlScXxoOA — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) September 17, 2022

The fire affected multiple floors of the residential building, according to Oakland Fire Department Battalion Chief James Bowron.



Firefighters were able to contain the fire by 4:35 a.m. and prevent the spread of it to adjacent buildings, Bowron said.



All residents evacuated the building successfully. There were no injuries reported.