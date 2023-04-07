2 adults, 2 juveniles arrested in connection with East Oakland armed robberies

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland this week confirmed the recent arrests of two adults and two juveniles in connection with a series of armed robberies targeting construction workers.

The press release issued by the Oakland Police Department dated April 4 and posted to Facebook Friday indicated the four individuals were arrested for a series of armed robberies in East Oakland. Police said the individuals mainly targeted victims for their construction tools.

Guns seized in Oakland armed robberies arrests. Oakland Police Department

Police said the suspects were linked to at least nine armed robberies over the past three months in Oakland. Officers served search warrants at the homes of the four individuals and recovered four firearms and a replica firearm as well as evidence related to the robberies.

Two of the recovered firearms had been converted from semi-automatic to fully automatic with a single pull of the trigger. Police did not identify the four individuals taken into custody.

The operation leading to the arrests included officers from multiple divisions of the Oakland Police Department in addition to partners at the United States Marshals, the ATF, and the California Highway Patrol.