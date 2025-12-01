Yearlong project to repave 19th Avenue in San Francisco set to begin

On Monday, crews are scheduled to begin what is expected to be a yearlong project to repave 19th Avenue through San Francisco's Sunset District, one of the city's busiest roadways.

According to Caltrans, the first phase of construction will repave the roadway beginning at Sloat Boulevard, continuing north towards Lincoln Way next to Golden Gate Park. Officials said parking strip repaving will be completed before full lane repaving begins.

Crews prepare for paving work along 19th Avenue near Sloat Boulevard in San Francisco, Dec. 1, 2025. CBS

The second phase of construction involves full lane repaving from Holloway Avenue to Lincoln Way, which is set to begin in spring of 2026. In June, repaving the southbound lanes of 19th Avenue from Sloat Boulevard to Holloway is set to take place.

Officials said repaving work would generally take place on weekdays between 7 a.m. through 3 p.m. Work would proceed in four, half-block increments, with one lane open in each direction at all times.

In addition, Phase 2 of the project involves nighttime construction work at the intersection of Park Presidio Boulevard and California Street, with work scheduled between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Caltrans said motorists should expect delays along 19th Avenue during construction. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes, particularly during peak commute hours of 6 to 10 a.m. and 3 to 7 p.m.

Bus riders will also be impacted, with some bus stops being temporarily relocated.

The 19th Avenue Rehabilitation Project is set to repave six lanes of 19th Avenue, covering 18.8 lane miles, according to the agency.