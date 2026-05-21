Repaving to close 19th Avenue in San Francisco over Memorial Day weekend. Here's what to know.

Drivers who rely on 19th Avenue in San Francisco should expect delays this Memorial Day weekend, as repaving work will close a section of the roadway.

The closure, impacting both directions of 19th Avenue between Sloat Boulevard and Holloway Avenue, is set to begin at 7 a.m. on Friday, May 22 and will continue until 10 a.m. on Monday, May 25.

According to Caltrans, two out of three northbound lanes will be closed during the 75-hour timeframe, while two out of three southbound lanes will be closed between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. While one lane in each direction will be open for public transit and local access during repaving, the use of alternate routes or public transit is encouraged.

Drivers are urged to use Junipero Serra Boulevard, which runs parallel to the closed stretch of 19th Avenue, as a detour.

Map of detours around a closure of 19th Avenue in San Francisco scheduled to begin on May 22, 2026 and continuing through May 25, 2026. Caltrans

The closure is the last in a series of weekend closures as part of a project to repave 19th Avenue, one of the city's busiest roadways. Both directions of the road between Sloat Boulevard and Lincoln Way were repaved during previous closures.

Caltrans officials said repaving the road over the span of three weekends would reduce the impact to the public from 40 days to 10 days.