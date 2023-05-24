19-year-old shot in San Francisco's Noe Valley, declines cooperation with police

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Noe Valley neighborhood early Wednesday morning but did not cooperate with responding investigators, according to police.



The shooting was reported at 3:24 a.m. and is believed to have occurred in the 300 block of Hoffman.



The 19-year-old walked into a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening, but police were not able to get any other information about the shooting from him.



Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.